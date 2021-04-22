Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.20.

Shares of NPI traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.78. 1,047,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.00. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$28.58 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

