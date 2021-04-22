Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Set at C$57.00 by Raymond James

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has been assigned a C$57.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.20.

NPI stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.78. 1,047,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$28.58 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

