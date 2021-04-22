Northland Power’s (NPIFF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Securities in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.17. 12,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

