Northrop Grumman (NOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post earnings of $5.47 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 23.15-23.65 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $23.15-23.65 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $345.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $352.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

