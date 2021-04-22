Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 52,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.83. 4,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,757. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $183.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.89.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

