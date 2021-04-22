Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Paychex by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $98.59. 14,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,312. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.