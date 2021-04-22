Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $179.71. The stock had a trading volume of 43,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,069. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $181.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

