Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 4,361 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.77. 714,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $255.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

