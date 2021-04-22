Northwest Natural (NWN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Northwest Natural (NYSE: NWN):

4/16/2021 – Northwest Natural was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Northwest Natural was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Northwest Natural was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Northwest Natural was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Northwest Natural was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

NWN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.89. 4,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,284. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

