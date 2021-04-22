NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

