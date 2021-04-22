NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50.

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.83.

NorthWestern stock opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.51%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

