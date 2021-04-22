nOS Price Hits $0.0515 on Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00064924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00286599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.89 or 0.01010068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.49 or 0.00683522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,924.51 or 1.00688022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

