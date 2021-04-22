Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $177.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Novan will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paula B. Stafford bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Novan by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

