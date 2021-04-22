NovoCure (NVCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $200.59 on Thursday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $218.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,055.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

