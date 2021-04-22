NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report $331.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.70 million and the lowest is $324.40 million. NOW posted sales of $604.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million.

DNOW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $913,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NOW by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 102,814 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNOW opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

