NOW Token Price Tops $0.0301 on Major Exchanges (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One NOW Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. NOW Token has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $468.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NOW Token has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00060167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00270451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003787 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $487.62 or 0.00967854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,463.57 or 1.00163090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.06 or 0.00645191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 80,099,980 coins. The Reddit community for NOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

