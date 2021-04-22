NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.95. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 6,262,447 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11.

About NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.