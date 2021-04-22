Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CFO Sells $118,182.96 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $53.72. 186,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,457. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 49.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,371,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

