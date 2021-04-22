Nucleus Vision (NCASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.33 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $44.03 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00069924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00019608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00094080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.00707433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.98 or 0.08013148 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

