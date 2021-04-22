Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

