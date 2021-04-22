Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of above $3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53.

Several research firms have commented on NUE. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Nucor stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

