Nuggets (NUG) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Nuggets has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $2,777.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

