NULS (NULS) Price Hits $1.03

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, NULS has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. NULS has a market cap of $102.99 million and approximately $86.78 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001985 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00283772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.72 or 0.00990353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.27 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.54 or 0.99566997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

