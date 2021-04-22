Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $390,855.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Nutanix by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.