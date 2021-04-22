Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,560 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCRI. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

