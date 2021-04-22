Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,808 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.