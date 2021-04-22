Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,263 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $43.75 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $578.24 million, a PE ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

