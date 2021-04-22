Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 28,681 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,139,000 after buying an additional 194,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KREF. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

