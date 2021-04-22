Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 43,996 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 224,493 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 832.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 275,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,376.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

