Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 533,282 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 139.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 533,282 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $470.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.