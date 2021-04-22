Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Clearwater Paper worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

