Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,257 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of MSG Networks worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 2,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 139,718 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,371,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

