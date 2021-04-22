Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Origin Bancorp worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after buying an additional 185,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $966.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on OBNK. TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

