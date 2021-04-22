Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BioLife Solutions worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,651.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $34,069.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,597.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,755 shares of company stock valued at $14,330,926 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

