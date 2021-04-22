Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Byline Bancorp worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BY opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

