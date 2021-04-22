Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,922 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.56 million, a PE ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

