Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 329.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,332 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQST. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST).

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.