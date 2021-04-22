Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Chase worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chase during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chase by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chase by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Chase by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $331,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CCF opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.31.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

