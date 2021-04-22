Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Camden National worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Camden National stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $702.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. On average, analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. White bought 1,000 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

