Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 49,058 shares during the period.

ESPR opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $783.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

