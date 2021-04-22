Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,215 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Flushing Financial worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $677.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

