Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,603 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Triple-S Management worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

GTS opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $619.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $969.76 million for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

