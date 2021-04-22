Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 232,834 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Waitr worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Waitr by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Waitr by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Waitr by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRH opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $279.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.91 million. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

