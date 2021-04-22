Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Apogee Enterprises worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

