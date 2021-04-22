Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

GSBC opened at $55.95 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

