Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,322 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $39.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

