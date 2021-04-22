Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,058 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Heritage Insurance worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth $639,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $296.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $159.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

