Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IGM Biosciences worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGMS. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,328,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,318,000 after acquiring an additional 460,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $7,063,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,922,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $146,114.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,527.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,492 shares of company stock worth $404,367 over the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $58.69 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of -1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.