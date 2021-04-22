Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Alexander’s worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,379,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alexander’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $286.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.02 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

