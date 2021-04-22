Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 38,179 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of RPT Realty worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 74,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 40,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 230,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 29.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $996.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

